Lottery

January 13, 2017 7:29 PM

GA Lottery

The Associated Press
ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Friday:

5 Card Cash

QC-KC-6C-9D-6H

(QC, KC, 6C, 9D, 6H)

All or Nothing Day

03-04-07-09-10-11-13-14-15-18-20-21

(three, four, seven, nine, ten, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one)

All or Nothing Evening

04-05-07-08-11-12-14-15-16-19-20-23

(four, five, seven, eight, eleven, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-three)

All or Nothing Morning

02-03-06-09-10-11-12-15-16-18-20-23

(two, three, six, nine, ten, eleven, twelve, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-three)

Cash 3 Evening

3-1-7

(three, one, seven)

Cash 3 Midday

9-0-9

(nine, zero, nine)

Cash 4 Midday

8-2-5-4

(eight, two, five, four)

Georgia FIVE Evening

1-8-1-6-6

(one, eight, one, six, six)

Georgia FIVE Midday

1-3-4-3-7

(one, three, four, three, seven)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $137 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $121 million

Lottery

