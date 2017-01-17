Lottery

January 17, 2017 12:18 AM

GA Lottery

The Associated Press
ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Monday:

5 Card Cash

QD-JH-8H-3S-7S

(QD, JH, 8H, 3S, 7S)

All or Nothing Day

01-04-05-06-07-08-12-13-14-15-18-21

(one, four, five, six, seven, eight, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-one)

All or Nothing Evening

01-04-09-11-12-13-15-16-18-19-20-22

(one, four, nine, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two)

All or Nothing Morning

05-11-12-13-14-15-18-20-21-22-23-24

(five, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Night

02-03-04-07-09-10-12-14-15-16-22-24

(two, three, four, seven, nine, ten, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-four)

Cash 3 Evening

2-6-6

(two, six, six)

Cash 3 Midday

1-2-7

(one, two, seven)

Cash 4 Evening

1-3-6-5

(one, three, six, five)

Cash 4 Midday

4-0-6-3

(four, zero, six, three)

Fantasy 5

01-04-11-14-15

(one, four, eleven, fourteen, fifteen)

Georgia FIVE Evening

4-0-5-7-1

(four, zero, five, seven, one)

Georgia FIVE Midday

4-4-3-3-9

(four, four, three, three, nine)

Jumbo Bucks Lotto

13-19-20-21-39-47

(thirteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, thirty-nine, forty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $9 million

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $150 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $135 million

