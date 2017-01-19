These Georgia lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
5 Card Cash
QH-8C-10D-7H-6S
(QH, 8C, 10D, 7H, 6S)
All or Nothing Day
03-04-05-08-09-11-14-15-17-18-20-22
(three, four, five, eight, nine, eleven, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-two)
All or Nothing Evening
02-03-05-06-08-09-11-14-15-20-21-24
(two, three, five, six, eight, nine, eleven, fourteen, fifteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-four)
All or Nothing Morning
02-03-07-08-10-12-13-14-16-17-18-19
(two, three, seven, eight, ten, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen)
All or Nothing Night
02-05-06-10-11-12-18-19-20-22-23-24
(two, five, six, ten, eleven, twelve, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)
Cash 3 Evening
3-0-5
(three, zero, five)
Cash 3 Midday
2-0-3
(two, zero, three)
Cash 4 Evening
5-9-6-4
(five, nine, six, four)
Cash 4 Midday
8-7-3-8
(eight, seven, three, eight)
Fantasy 5
21-26-29-30-33
(twenty-one, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-three)
Georgia FIVE Evening
9-8-4-8-5
(nine, eight, four, eight, five)
Georgia FIVE Midday
8-9-2-3-4
(eight, nine, two, three, four)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $162 million
Powerball
09-40-41-53-58, Powerball: 12, Power Play: 2
(nine, forty, forty-one, fifty-three, fifty-eight; Powerball: twelve; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $135 million
Comments