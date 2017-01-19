Lottery

January 19, 2017 12:39 AM

GA Lottery

The Associated Press
ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

5 Card Cash

QH-8C-10D-7H-6S

(QH, 8C, 10D, 7H, 6S)

All or Nothing Day

03-04-05-08-09-11-14-15-17-18-20-22

(three, four, five, eight, nine, eleven, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-two)

All or Nothing Evening

02-03-05-06-08-09-11-14-15-20-21-24

(two, three, five, six, eight, nine, eleven, fourteen, fifteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Morning

02-03-07-08-10-12-13-14-16-17-18-19

(two, three, seven, eight, ten, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen)

All or Nothing Night

02-05-06-10-11-12-18-19-20-22-23-24

(two, five, six, ten, eleven, twelve, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)

Cash 3 Evening

3-0-5

(three, zero, five)

Cash 3 Midday

2-0-3

(two, zero, three)

Cash 4 Evening

5-9-6-4

(five, nine, six, four)

Cash 4 Midday

8-7-3-8

(eight, seven, three, eight)

Fantasy 5

21-26-29-30-33

(twenty-one, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-three)

Georgia FIVE Evening

9-8-4-8-5

(nine, eight, four, eight, five)

Georgia FIVE Midday

8-9-2-3-4

(eight, nine, two, three, four)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $162 million

Powerball

09-40-41-53-58, Powerball: 12, Power Play: 2

(nine, forty, forty-one, fifty-three, fifty-eight; Powerball: twelve; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $135 million

Lottery

