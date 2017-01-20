Lottery

January 20, 2017 7:22 PM

GA Lottery

The Associated Press
ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Friday:

5 Card Cash

3C-4C-8D-4S-8S

(3C, 4C, 8D, 4S, 8S)

All or Nothing Day

02-05-06-08-11-12-13-15-17-20-22-24

(two, five, six, eight, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Evening

01-02-03-04-05-06-07-09-10-13-16-21

(one, two, three, four, five, six, seven, nine, ten, thirteen, sixteen, twenty-one)

All or Nothing Morning

04-05-09-12-13-15-17-18-19-22-23-24

(four, five, nine, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)

Cash 3 Evening

8-6-7

(eight, six, seven)

Cash 3 Midday

7-9-0

(seven, nine, zero)

Cash 4 Midday

9-1-9-3

(nine, one, nine, three)

Georgia FIVE Evening

1-4-2-9-9

(one, four, two, nine, nine)

Georgia FIVE Midday

4-8-7-2-5

(four, eight, seven, two, five)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $162 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $153 million

Lottery

