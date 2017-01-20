These Georgia lotteries were drawn Friday:
5 Card Cash
3C-4C-8D-4S-8S
(3C, 4C, 8D, 4S, 8S)
All or Nothing Day
02-05-06-08-11-12-13-15-17-20-22-24
(two, five, six, eight, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-four)
All or Nothing Evening
01-02-03-04-05-06-07-09-10-13-16-21
(one, two, three, four, five, six, seven, nine, ten, thirteen, sixteen, twenty-one)
All or Nothing Morning
04-05-09-12-13-15-17-18-19-22-23-24
(four, five, nine, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)
Cash 3 Evening
8-6-7
(eight, six, seven)
Cash 3 Midday
7-9-0
(seven, nine, zero)
Cash 4 Midday
9-1-9-3
(nine, one, nine, three)
Georgia FIVE Evening
1-4-2-9-9
(one, four, two, nine, nine)
Georgia FIVE Midday
4-8-7-2-5
(four, eight, seven, two, five)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $162 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $153 million
