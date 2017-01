3:49 CSU Instructor Talks About Losing Student To Gun Violence Pause

1:42 Cottonmouths bring cheer to sick children at Midtown Medical Center

6:52 Raw Video: Man charged in death of David Pollard appears in Columbus Recorder's Court

0:48 Mayor to citizens: "We're stewards of the community, we work for you all."

1:58 Mother of shooting victim: 'They took my first born child away from me'

1:00 Video: Local baseball coach dies after wreck on Buena Vista Road

2:04 Controversial hypnosis sketch in ‘Stocking Strangler’ case allowed into evidence

1:43 'Of Mice and Men' opens at Springer

0:34 Sonny Perdue is Trump's pick for agriculture secretary