January 24, 2017 1:22 AM

GA Lottery

The Associated Press
ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Monday:

5 Card Cash

AC-QD-9C-4D-3S

(AC, QD, 9C, 4D, 3S)

All or Nothing Day

03-04-05-08-09-13-14-15-16-19-21-22

(three, four, five, eight, nine, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two)

All or Nothing Evening

02-07-09-10-12-13-15-19-20-21-22-23

(two, seven, nine, ten, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three)

All or Nothing Morning

03-05-06-08-09-11-13-16-18-19-20-23

(three, five, six, eight, nine, eleven, thirteen, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-three)

All or Nothing Night

01-02-03-04-05-06-07-08-10-12-17-20

(one, two, three, four, five, six, seven, eight, ten, twelve, seventeen, twenty)

Cash 3 Evening

9-5-8

(nine, five, eight)

Cash 3 Midday

3-1-8

(three, one, eight)

Cash 4 Evening

6-1-1-2

(six, one, one, two)

Cash 4 Midday

2-0-0-3

(two, zero, zero, three)

Fantasy 5

13-14-19-22-25

(thirteen, fourteen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $169,000

Georgia FIVE Evening

0-9-4-9-1

(zero, nine, four, nine, one)

Georgia FIVE Midday

0-0-9-7-4

(zero, zero, nine, seven, four)

Jumbo Bucks Lotto

22-28-29-30-38-44

(twenty-two, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-eight, forty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $9.2 million

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $177 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $170 million

