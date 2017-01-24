These Georgia lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
5 Card Cash
QC-QD-QS-4D-7H
(QC, QD, QS, 4D, 7H)
All or Nothing Day
01-02-04-05-10-11-12-14-18-20-22-23
(one, two, four, five, ten, eleven, twelve, fourteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three)
All or Nothing Evening
04-06-10-11-13-14-15-17-19-21-22-23
(four, six, ten, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three)
All or Nothing Morning
02-05-08-10-11-13-14-16-20-21-23-24
(two, five, eight, ten, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-four)
Cash 3 Evening
3-8-2
(three, eight, two)
Cash 3 Midday
5-4-0
(five, four, zero)
Cash 4 Midday
7-8-8-4
(seven, eight, eight, four)
Georgia FIVE Evening
7-2-3-5-5
(seven, two, three, five, five)
Georgia FIVE Midday
9-9-8-1-2
(nine, nine, eight, one, two)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $177 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $170 million
