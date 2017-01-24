Lottery

January 24, 2017 7:37 PM

GA Lottery

The Associated Press
ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

5 Card Cash

QC-QD-QS-4D-7H

(QC, QD, QS, 4D, 7H)

All or Nothing Day

01-02-04-05-10-11-12-14-18-20-22-23

(one, two, four, five, ten, eleven, twelve, fourteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three)

All or Nothing Evening

04-06-10-11-13-14-15-17-19-21-22-23

(four, six, ten, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three)

All or Nothing Morning

02-05-08-10-11-13-14-16-20-21-23-24

(two, five, eight, ten, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-four)

Cash 3 Evening

3-8-2

(three, eight, two)

Cash 3 Midday

5-4-0

(five, four, zero)

Cash 4 Midday

7-8-8-4

(seven, eight, eight, four)

Georgia FIVE Evening

7-2-3-5-5

(seven, two, three, five, five)

Georgia FIVE Midday

9-9-8-1-2

(nine, nine, eight, one, two)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $177 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $170 million

Related content

Lottery

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Bluebelle Artist Market collecting supplies to help Albany storm victims

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos