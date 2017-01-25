Lottery

January 25, 2017 7:27 PM

GA Lottery

The Associated Press
ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

5 Card Cash

4C-8C-8D-4H-9S

(4C, 8C, 8D, 4H, 9S)

All or Nothing Day

01-02-04-05-06-11-12-13-19-20-21-23

(one, two, four, five, six, eleven, twelve, thirteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three)

All or Nothing Evening

01-02-03-04-08-12-14-16-17-22-23-24

(one, two, three, four, eight, twelve, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Morning

04-05-06-07-13-14-16-17-19-22-23-24

(four, five, six, seven, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)

Cash 3 Evening

0-4-2

(zero, four, two)

Cash 3 Midday

6-4-0

(six, four, zero)

Cash 4 Midday

1-3-3-2

(one, three, three, two)

Georgia FIVE Evening

0-1-1-3-8

(zero, one, one, three, eight)

Georgia FIVE Midday

5-2-2-6-2

(five, two, two, six, two)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $188 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $170 million

Related content

Lottery

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Coming Attraction: Here's a sneak peek at short film based on Carson McCullers story

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos