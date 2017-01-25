These Georgia lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
5 Card Cash
4C-8C-8D-4H-9S
(4C, 8C, 8D, 4H, 9S)
All or Nothing Day
01-02-04-05-06-11-12-13-19-20-21-23
(one, two, four, five, six, eleven, twelve, thirteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three)
All or Nothing Evening
01-02-03-04-08-12-14-16-17-22-23-24
(one, two, three, four, eight, twelve, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)
All or Nothing Morning
04-05-06-07-13-14-16-17-19-22-23-24
(four, five, six, seven, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)
Cash 3 Evening
0-4-2
(zero, four, two)
Cash 3 Midday
6-4-0
(six, four, zero)
Cash 4 Midday
1-3-3-2
(one, three, three, two)
Georgia FIVE Evening
0-1-1-3-8
(zero, one, one, three, eight)
Georgia FIVE Midday
5-2-2-6-2
(five, two, two, six, two)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $188 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $170 million
