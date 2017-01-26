Lottery

January 26, 2017 7:27 PM

GA Lottery

The Associated Press
ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Thursday:

5 Card Cash

AC-4C-7D-5H-6H

(AC, 4C, 7D, 5H, 6H)

All or Nothing Day

01-02-04-06-07-10-12-13-15-19-20-21

(one, two, four, six, seven, ten, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one)

All or Nothing Evening

01-02-03-07-08-09-12-17-18-19-20-24

(one, two, three, seven, eight, nine, twelve, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Morning

03-04-07-08-09-10-11-15-19-21-23-24

(three, four, seven, eight, nine, ten, eleven, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-four)

Cash 3 Evening

7-3-1

(seven, three, one)

Cash 3 Midday

8-7-1

(eight, seven, one)

Cash 4 Midday

3-7-4-6

(three, seven, four, six)

Georgia FIVE Evening

2-7-9-7-9

(two, seven, nine, seven, nine)

Georgia FIVE Midday

4-5-2-1-3

(four, five, two, one, three)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $188 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $187 million

Lottery

