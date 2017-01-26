These Georgia lotteries were drawn Thursday:
5 Card Cash
AC-4C-7D-5H-6H
(AC, 4C, 7D, 5H, 6H)
All or Nothing Day
01-02-04-06-07-10-12-13-15-19-20-21
(one, two, four, six, seven, ten, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one)
All or Nothing Evening
01-02-03-07-08-09-12-17-18-19-20-24
(one, two, three, seven, eight, nine, twelve, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-four)
All or Nothing Morning
03-04-07-08-09-10-11-15-19-21-23-24
(three, four, seven, eight, nine, ten, eleven, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-four)
Cash 3 Evening
7-3-1
(seven, three, one)
Cash 3 Midday
8-7-1
(eight, seven, one)
Cash 4 Midday
3-7-4-6
(three, seven, four, six)
Georgia FIVE Evening
2-7-9-7-9
(two, seven, nine, seven, nine)
Georgia FIVE Midday
4-5-2-1-3
(four, five, two, one, three)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $188 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $187 million
