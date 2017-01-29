Lottery

January 29, 2017 12:02 AM

GA Lottery

The Associated Press
ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Saturday:

5 Card Cash

JS-8C-4H-2S-6S

(JS, 8C, 4H, 2S, 6S)

All or Nothing Day

02-04-05-08-10-12-14-15-18-19-22-24

(two, four, five, eight, ten, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Evening

01-02-04-06-08-10-13-14-16-18-19-20

(one, two, four, six, eight, ten, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty)

All or Nothing Morning

01-03-04-05-08-11-12-13-14-22-23-24

(one, three, four, five, eight, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Night

02-03-04-05-06-07-11-16-19-20-21-22

(two, three, four, five, six, seven, eleven, sixteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two)

Cash 3 Evening

1-9-9

(one, nine, nine)

Cash 3 Midday

6-3-8

(six, three, eight)

Cash 4 Evening

3-9-8-3

(three, nine, eight, three)

Cash 4 Midday

7-1-4-3

(seven, one, four, three)

Fantasy 5

16-22-26-27-41

(sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-six, twenty-seven, forty-one)

Georgia FIVE Evening

9-3-3-2-3

(nine, three, three, two, three)

Georgia FIVE Midday

6-7-4-6-2

(six, seven, four, six, two)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $15 million

Powerball

12-20-39-49-69, Powerball: 17, Power Play: 2

(twelve, twenty, thirty-nine, forty-nine, sixty-nine; Powerball: seventeen; Power Play: two)

Related content

Lottery

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

First home game after bus crash, Cottonmouths coach Jerome Bechard holds back tears, fans react

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos