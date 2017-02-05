Lottery

February 5, 2017 2:17 PM

Winning numbers drawn in 'All or Nothing Day' game

The Associated Press
ATLANTA

The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "All or Nothing Day" game were:

01-02-04-05-10-11-13-15-16-21-22-23

(one, two, four, five, ten, eleven, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three)

Related content

Lottery

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Drew Barwick talks about helping out in Albany after the tornado

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos