Lottery

February 11, 2017 2:17 PM

Winning numbers drawn in 'All or Nothing Day' game

The Associated Press
ATLANTA

The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "All or Nothing Day" game were:

01-02-03-05-07-14-15-18-20-21-22-24

(one, two, three, five, seven, fourteen, fifteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four)

Related content

Lottery

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Callaway Gardens couple marries 38 years after meeting on Robin Beach

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos