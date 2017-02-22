These Georgia lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
AC-3D-6D-8H-5S
(AC, 3D, 6D, 8H, 5S)
03-04-06-10-11-15-16-18-20-21-22-24
(three, four, six, ten, eleven, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four)
01-02-05-07-08-10-11-13-14-16-19-20
(one, two, five, seven, eight, ten, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty)
01-02-03-11-12-13-17-18-20-21-22-23
(one, two, three, eleven, twelve, thirteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three)
03-04-05-06-08-10-13-14-15-18-22-24
(three, four, five, six, eight, ten, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-four)
3-6-2
(three, six, two)
2-2-0
(two, two, zero)
3-5-6
(three, five, six)
7-8-4-8
(seven, eight, four, eight)
4-2-5-6
(four, two, five, six)
0-1-3-3
(zero, one, three, three)
13-25-33-36-37
(thirteen, twenty-five, thirty-three, thirty-six, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $395,000
4-2-1-0-9
(four, two, one, zero, nine)
0-9-4-4-2
(zero, nine, four, four, two)
09-21-30-32-75, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier: 5
(nine, twenty-one, thirty, thirty-two, seventy-five; Mega Ball: nine; Megaplier: five)
Estimated jackpot: $55 million
Estimated jackpot: $403 million
