Lottery

February 22, 2017 1:00 AM

GA Lottery

The Associated Press
ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

AC-3D-6D-8H-5S

(AC, 3D, 6D, 8H, 5S)

03-04-06-10-11-15-16-18-20-21-22-24

(three, four, six, ten, eleven, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four)

01-02-05-07-08-10-11-13-14-16-19-20

(one, two, five, seven, eight, ten, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty)

01-02-03-11-12-13-17-18-20-21-22-23

(one, two, three, eleven, twelve, thirteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three)

03-04-05-06-08-10-13-14-15-18-22-24

(three, four, five, six, eight, ten, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-four)

3-6-2

(three, six, two)

2-2-0

(two, two, zero)

3-5-6

(three, five, six)

7-8-4-8

(seven, eight, four, eight)

4-2-5-6

(four, two, five, six)

0-1-3-3

(zero, one, three, three)

13-25-33-36-37

(thirteen, twenty-five, thirty-three, thirty-six, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $395,000

4-2-1-0-9

(four, two, one, zero, nine)

0-9-4-4-2

(zero, nine, four, four, two)

09-21-30-32-75, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier: 5

(nine, twenty-one, thirty, thirty-two, seventy-five; Mega Ball: nine; Megaplier: five)

Estimated jackpot: $55 million

Estimated jackpot: $403 million

