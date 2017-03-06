Lottery

March 6, 2017 10:16 AM

Winning numbers drawn in 'All or Nothing Morning' game

The Associated Press
ATLANTA

The winning numbers in Monday morning's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "All or Nothing Morning" game were:

02-03-04-06-07-09-14-16-17-20-22-24

(two, three, four, six, seven, nine, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-four)

Lottery

