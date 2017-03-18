Lottery

March 18, 2017 12:35 AM

Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

The Associated Press
ATLANTA

The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

11-27-31-58-60, Mega Ball: 10, Megaplier: 4

(eleven, twenty-seven, thirty-one, fifty-eight, sixty; Mega Ball: ten; Megaplier: four)

Estimated jackpot: $131 million

