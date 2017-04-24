Lottery

April 24, 2017 10:17 AM

Winning numbers drawn in 'All or Nothing Morning' game

The Associated Press
ATLANTA

The winning numbers in Monday morning's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "All or Nothing Morning" game were:

04-05-06-07-09-13-14-16-19-20-21-22

(four, five, six, seven, nine, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two)

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Columbus, Phenix City weather for April 24 from WRBL's Cody Nickel

Columbus, Phenix City weather for April 24 from WRBL's Cody Nickel 1:26

Columbus, Phenix City weather for April 24 from WRBL's Cody Nickel
Snakes, gators and bigger snakes at the annual Oxbow Meadows Reptile Fest 2:21

Snakes, gators and bigger snakes at the annual Oxbow Meadows Reptile Fest
Sunday Interview with Dr Sylvester McRae 4:55

Sunday Interview with Dr Sylvester McRae

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos