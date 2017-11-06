Lottery

GA Lottery

The Associated Press

November 06, 2017 12:59 AM

ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Sunday:

AS-3H-5H-9H-7S

(AS, 3H, 5H, 9H, 7S)

01-06-08-11-12-13-14-18-19-22-23-24

(one, six, eight, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)

02-05-07-08-11-13-16-18-19-20-22-24

(two, five, seven, eight, eleven, thirteen, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-four)

01-07-08-09-12-13-16-18-20-22-23-24

(one, seven, eight, nine, twelve, thirteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)

01-02-08-11-13-14-15-16-18-20-22-24

(one, two, eight, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-four)

0-6-6

(zero, six, six)

5-0-0

(five, zero, zero)

5-4-3

(five, four, three)

7-0-6-7

(seven, zero, six, seven)

0-8-3-1

(zero, eight, three, one)

7-8-6-6

(seven, eight, six, six)

01-10-19-25-26

(one, ten, nineteen, twenty-five, twenty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $192,000

3-7-3-9-1

(three, seven, three, nine, one)

3-8-3-5-7

(three, eight, three, five, seven)

Estimated jackpot: $59 million

Estimated jackpot: $75 million

