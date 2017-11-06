These Georgia lotteries were drawn Sunday:
AS-3H-5H-9H-7S
(AS, 3H, 5H, 9H, 7S)
01-06-08-11-12-13-14-18-19-22-23-24
(one, six, eight, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)
02-05-07-08-11-13-16-18-19-20-22-24
(two, five, seven, eight, eleven, thirteen, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-four)
01-07-08-09-12-13-16-18-20-22-23-24
(one, seven, eight, nine, twelve, thirteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)
01-02-08-11-13-14-15-16-18-20-22-24
(one, two, eight, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-four)
0-6-6
(zero, six, six)
5-0-0
(five, zero, zero)
5-4-3
(five, four, three)
7-0-6-7
(seven, zero, six, seven)
0-8-3-1
(zero, eight, three, one)
7-8-6-6
(seven, eight, six, six)
01-10-19-25-26
(one, ten, nineteen, twenty-five, twenty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $192,000
3-7-3-9-1
(three, seven, three, nine, one)
3-8-3-5-7
(three, eight, three, five, seven)
Estimated jackpot: $59 million
Estimated jackpot: $75 million
Comments