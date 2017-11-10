Lottery

GA Lottery

The Associated Press

November 10, 2017 1:01 AM

ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Thursday:

QS-8C-9C-10H-9S

(QS, 8C, 9C, 10H, 9S)

01-03-04-05-06-09-10-12-13-14-19-20

(one, three, four, five, six, nine, ten, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, nineteen, twenty)

01-03-08-09-12-15-16-20-21-22-23-24

(one, three, eight, nine, twelve, fifteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)

02-03-04-08-10-11-12-15-19-20-22-23

(two, three, four, eight, ten, eleven, twelve, fifteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three)

02-03-05-07-08-09-11-15-17-19-22-24

(two, three, five, seven, eight, nine, eleven, fifteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-four)

0-5-4

(zero, five, four)

8-7-0

(eight, seven, zero)

2-3-7

(two, three, seven)

8-7-3-3

(eight, seven, three, three)

5-4-0-5

(five, four, zero, five)

3-6-8-9

(three, six, eight, nine)

03-12-30-39-60, Cash Ball: 1

(three, twelve, thirty, thirty-nine, sixty; Cash Ball: one)

08-29-34-38-39

(eight, twenty-nine, thirty-four, thirty-eight, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $125,000

6-1-6-8-4

(six, one, six, eight, four)

2-2-7-3-0

(two, two, seven, three, zero)

01-05-23-26-28-43

(one, five, twenty-three, twenty-six, twenty-eight, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $4.1 million

Estimated jackpot: $71 million

Estimated jackpot: $90 million

