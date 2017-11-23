Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 3 Midday' game

The Associated Press

November 23, 2017 12:52 PM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

ATLANTA

The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Cash 3 Midday" game were:

5-7-9

(five, seven, nine)

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • New U.S. Attorney sworn in for Middle Georgia district

    Albany, Ga., attorney Charles Peeler, 44, was sworn in as the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia by the Honorable Clay D. Land, Chief U.S. District Judge for the Middle District of Georgia

New U.S. Attorney sworn in for Middle Georgia district

New U.S. Attorney sworn in for Middle Georgia district 0:29

New U.S. Attorney sworn in for Middle Georgia district

Police promotions provide new leadership in special operations 2:29

Police promotions provide new leadership in special operations
Columbus Police major promoted to assistant chief of police 1:35

Columbus Police major promoted to assistant chief of police

View More Video