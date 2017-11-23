Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in '5 Card Cash' game

The Associated Press

November 23, 2017 07:10 PM

November 23, 2017 07:10 PM

ATLANTA

The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "5 Card Cash" game were:

QD-JH-AS-10H-10S

(QD, JH, AS, 10H, 10S)

