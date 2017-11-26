Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in '5 Card Cash' game

The Associated Press

November 26, 2017 07:10 PM

UPDATED 5 MINUTES AGO

ATLANTA

The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "5 Card Cash" game were:

8C-3D-4D-10D-8S

(8C, 3D, 4D, 10D, 8S)

