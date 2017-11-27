Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in '5 Card Cash' game

The Associated Press

November 27, 2017 07:10 PM

November 27, 2017 07:10 PM

ATLANTA

The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "5 Card Cash" game were:

AC-QH-3C-6D-8H

(AC, QH, 3C, 6D, 8H)

