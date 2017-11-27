Winning numbers drawn in '5 Card Cash' game

Looking for a historic building to rent for your next event? Here's an idea.

The Old Russell County Courthouse in Seale, Alabama was built in 1868 and is known by many as the site of the annual Labor Day Fair. Many don't know it's available to rent for events and includes an elevator, handicap accessible event room, full kitchen and a ballroom large enough for a reception of 200. You can find out more by calling (334) 298-7979.