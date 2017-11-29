Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

The Associated Press

November 29, 2017 12:49 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

ATLANTA

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

10-17-47-51-61, Mega Ball: 5, Megaplier: 2

(ten, seventeen, forty-seven, fifty-one, sixty-one; Mega Ball: five; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $132 million

