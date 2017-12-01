Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in 'Jumbo Bucks Lotto' game

The Associated Press

December 01, 2017 12:58 AM

ATLANTA

The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Jumbo Bucks Lotto" game were:

06-23-31-34-37-38

(six, twenty-three, thirty-one, thirty-four, thirty-seven, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $4.7 million

