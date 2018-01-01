Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 3 Evening' game

The Associated Press

January 01, 2018 07:16 PM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

ATLANTA

The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Cash 3 Evening" game were:

6-7-0

(six, seven, zero)

