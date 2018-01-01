Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 3 Evening' game

January 01, 2018 07:16 PM
UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Cash 3 Evening" game were:
6-7-0
(six, seven, zero)
Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.
A Columbus woman said the birth of her daughter was a journey, and that’s the name she picked for the first baby born locally in 2018. India Williams, 24, delivered Journey Williams at 3:34 a.m. Monday at Midtown Medical Center. She weighed 8 pounds, 6 ounces. India, her husband Te’Shawn Williams and baby were doing just fine on a cold New Year’s Day.
View More Video
Comments