These Georgia lotteries were drawn Monday:
3C-7C-9C-9D-3H
(3C, 7C, 9C, 9D, 3H)
01-03-07-08-09-11-12-13-16-18-21-23
(one, three, seven, eight, nine, eleven, twelve, thirteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-three)
01-04-07-08-09-12-13-18-20-21-22-24
(one, four, seven, eight, nine, twelve, thirteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four)
05-06-07-08-10-11-12-16-17-21-22-23
(five, six, seven, eight, ten, eleven, twelve, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three)
01-02-07-09-10-12-13-17-18-19-22-23
(one, two, seven, nine, ten, twelve, thirteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-three)
9-3-5
(nine, three, five)
8-4-6
(eight, four, six)
0-5-3
(zero, five, three)
7-6-6-5
(seven, six, six, five)
5-4-6-7
(five, four, six, seven)
3-4-4-0
(three, four, four, zero)
04-27-28-40-59, Cash Ball: 2
(four, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, forty, fifty-nine; Cash Ball: two)
04-18-26-38-40
(four, eighteen, twenty-six, thirty-eight, forty)
1-1-6-6-0
(one, one, six, six, zero)
6-2-3-5-1
(six, two, three, five, one)
02-03-04-12-33-47
(two, three, four, twelve, thirty-three, forty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $175 million
Estimated jackpot: $151 million
