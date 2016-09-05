Nation & World

September 5, 2016 6:36 AM

Some of the Philippine president's memorable broadsides

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's warning to President Barack Obama on Monday not to question him about extrajudicial killings, or "son of a bitch I will swear at you" when they meet in Laos during a regional summit, is the latest irreverent utterance from a politician who has disparaged the pope and others who controvert his worldview.

The Associated Press

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's warning to President Barack Obama on Monday not to question him about extrajudicial killings, or "son of a bitch I will swear at you" when they meet in Laos during a regional summit, is the latest irreverent utterance from a politician who has disparaged the pope and others who controvert his worldview.

Some of the memorable broadsides on Duterte's growing list of them:

ON THE UNITED NATIONS:

"Maybe we'll just have to decide to separate from the United Nations. If you're that rude, son of a bitch, we'll just leave you. So take us out of your organization, you have done nothing here anyway." — At a news conference in August regarding remarks by U.N.-appointed rapporteurs about drug killings.

---

ON U.S. AID AND DIPLOMATS:

"We were talking to (U.S. Secretary of State John) Kerry, he's OK but I had a feud with his gay ambassador. Son of a bitch, I'm annoyed with that guy. He meddled in the elections, giving statements here and there." — To army troops last month after receiving U.S. financial assistance for law enforcement training.

---

ON A SLAIN MISSIONARY:

"I looked at her face, son of a bitch, she looks like a beautiful actress in America. Son of a bitch, what a waste. What came to mind was, they raped her, they lined up on her there. I was angry because she was raped, that's one thing. But she was so beautiful, the mayor should have been first. What a waste." — Joking at a campaign event in April about the gang rape and killing of an Australian missionary by inmates in a 1989 jail siege in the Philippine city of Davao while Duterte was mayor there.

---

ON THE POPE'S VISIT:

"I wanted to call him, 'Pope, you son of a bitch, go home. Don't visit here anymore." — After a monstrous traffic jam that trapped Duterte and many others in January 2015. Duterte apologized after bishops condemned his language.

Related content

Nation & World

Comments

Videos

Raw video: Shooting at Modesto Costco

View more video

Nation & World Videos