Town council censures mayor over racist Facebook posts

A town council in Pennsylvania has approved a motion to censure the town's mayor over racist posts on his Facebook page, including two depicting apes with captions referring to President Barack Obama and his family.
Pennlive.com reports the West York Council unanimously approved a motion Monday night to censure Republican Mayor Charles Wasko.
The council also approved a motion to give the borough solicitor the authority to look into any legal means necessary to remove Wasko as mayor.
One image on Wasko's Facebook page of a wagon full of orangutans refers to "moving day" at the White House. Another refers to lynching.
Wasko, who is white, did not attend the meeting. He told The Associated Press last week that he's the victim of a "witch hunt."
