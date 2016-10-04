AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EDT

Veep debate: Pence, Kaine making the case for top candidates
FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — In their only debate faceoff, Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine hoped Tuesday night to carry forward a fresh burst of Democratic momentum in the presidential campaign while Indiana Gov. Mike Pence sought to steady Donald Trump's White House bid after one of the Republican's worst stretches of the race.
The vice presidential candidates seemed unlikely to dramatically change the way voters view Trump and Hillary Clinton, who are among the most well-known figures in the country. Still, the nationally televised debate promised a spotlight opportunity for the longtime politicians to introduce themselves to Americans, energize party loyalists and potentially sway the shrinking pool of undecided voters.
For the earnest and easygoing Kaine, that meant defending Clinton's character and reputation, her Achilles' heel throughout the campaign. And it meant blocking any attempts by Pence — an equally genial politician — to make Trump's controversial statements and policy proposals seem more palatable.
"When it comes to the issues, it's hard to tell them apart," Hillary Clinton's campaign said of Trump and Pence in a video released ahead of the debate. "From the alt-right racists supporting their ticket to women's health to immigration to LGBT equality to global warming to the minimum wage, it's no wonder that Donald Trump picked Mike Pence."
The 90-minute showdown at Virginia's Longwood University was to be moderated by Elaine Quijano of CBS News. While last week's first presidential debate was watched by a record-setting television audience of 84 million people, Tuesday's contest was expected to have smaller viewership given Pence and Kaine's lower profiles in the campaign.
Clinton reaches out to women while Trump defends taxes
PRESCOTT VALLEY, Arizona (AP) — Hillary Clinton appealed to voting mothers Tuesday outlining ways she hopes to curb gun violence as president and provide paid family leave and sick days for struggling working moms. Donald Trump tried to blame his opponent about revelations that his massive financial losses could have allowed him to avoid paying federal income taxes for years.
Clinton, appearing at a family town hall outside Philadelphia, said, "It should not be so hard to be a young parent. And it should not be so hard on the other end of the age spectrum to take care of your loved one."
She was making a case to suburban female voters who have sometimes backed Republicans in past presidential races.
Trump, meanwhile, sought to shore up support in deep-red Arizona during a challenging stretch for his campaign that aides hoped would be steadied Tuesday night by a strong performance by his running mate, Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, against Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine in the vice presidential debate.
The celebrity businessman — who was also grappling with new allegations of boorish treatment of women and criticism of his comments about veterans' health — resorted to blaming Clinton for the tax code that could have allowed him to not pay taxes for nearly two decades after he apparently lost nearly $1 billion in 1995.
Mike Pence, Tim Kaine arrive at debate site
FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Republican Mike Pence and Democrat Tim Kaine have arrived at the site of the first and only vice presidential debate.
The candidates will face off just past 9 p.m. at Longwood University in Farmville, Virginia.
Advisers for the candidates suggest there could be fireworks during the 90-minute affair, although vice presidential debates rarely change the direction of a presidential race.
Elaine Quijano of CBS News serves as the moderator.
Neither candidate is as well-known as his running mate. Pence is a first-term governor and previously served as a congressman. Kaine is former Virginia governor and now serves the state in the Senate.
Hurricane Matthew slams Haiti, takes aim at US East Coast
PETIT-GOAVE, Haiti (AP) — Hurricane Matthew slammed into Haiti's southwestern tip with howling 145 mph winds Tuesday, knocking down trees and tearing off roofs in the poor and largely rural area, while inundating neighborhoods in floodwaters and mud.
By nightfall, at least 11 deaths had been blamed on the powerful storm during its week-long march across the Caribbean. But with a key bridge washed out, impassable roads and phone communication cut off with Haiti's hardest-hit area, there was no way to know how many people might be dead or injured.
The storm whipped at Cuba's sparsely populated eastern tip Tuesday night, as it headed for a two-day run up the length of the Bahamas that would take it near the U.S. coast.
Hours after Matthew made landfall on Haiti's now-marooned southwestern peninsula, government leaders said they couldn't fully gauge the impact.
"What we know is that many, many houses have been damaged. Some lost rooftops and they'll have to be replaced while others were totally destroyed," Interior Minister Francois Anick Joseph said.
Syrian government press in their offensive on Aleppo
BEIRUT (AP) — Forces backing Syrian President Bashar Assad pressed their offensive Tuesday on Aleppo's rebel-held zone from the south, after capturing areas on other fronts in recent days. As reinforcements arrived, including Shiite fighters from Iraq, the strategy appeared to be to retake rebel-held areas bit by bit, backed by massive Russian airpower, rather than risk a potentially costly all-out ground battle.
Tuesday's offensive on the city's besieged rebel-held eastern neighborhoods came a day after Washington suspended direct U.S.-Russian talks on a Syria cease-fire — a move U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry blamed on Russia's rejection of diplomacy in favor of helping Assad's government achieve a military victory over the rebels.
The latest tactic of whittling away at rebel-held areas of Aleppo rather than launching an all-out offensive has proved successful in the past: The government reasserted control of the suburbs of the capital, Damascus, and most of the central city of Homs using the strategy.
"The Syrian army and its allies are in a sustained offensive to recapture rebel-held eastern Aleppo," wrote Robert Ford, a veteran diplomat and former ambassador to Syria.
"Unless the balance on the ground drastically shifts, the Assad regime will eventually retake from opposition fighters all of Aleppo and the outlying districts of Damascus," wrote Ford, a fellow at the Middle East Institute in Washington. "This may take months, but the balance is certainly in the Syrian government's favor."
Video of Los Angeles police shooting shows suspect with gun
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Video released Tuesday shows a black man killed by Los Angeles police was armed just before he was shot dead but the footage failed to capture him when officers say he twice turned toward them holding the loaded semi-automatic handgun.
The video shows the man identified by police as 18-year-old Carnell Snell crouching behind an SUV parked at a strip mall and pulling a handgun from the waistband of his sweatpants.
Snell then tucks the gun back into his waistband and runs around the corner of a strip mall as officers chase him. All then disappear from view because they were no longer within the range of the surveillance camera.
Snell's shooting Saturday came amid heightened tensions over police actions involving black people and other minorities across the country. Snell was the third black man in five days killed in confrontations with Southern California police.
Police said the video — posted to the police department's YouTube channel following pressure by protesters to release it — supports the account LAPD Chief Charlie Beck gave defending the shooting.
Report: Yahoo gave US intel agencies access to email
NEW YORK (AP) — Yahoo scanned hundreds of millions of incoming emails at the behest of U.S. intelligence or law enforcement, according to a report published Tuesday.
The internet company conducted the surveillance last year after receiving a classified demand from the National Security Agency or the FBI, Reuters said in its story. The report cited three former Yahoo employees and another unidentified person familiar with the matter.
Those individuals told Reuters that the government pushed Yahoo to search for a string of letters, numbers or other characters. That meant the fishing expedition could have involved finding a specific phrase or code in the text of an email or an attachment.
NON-DENIALS AND DENIALS
Yahoo built a special software program to comply with the government's request, according to Reuters.
A child's scraped knee a life or death matter in Venezuela
CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — It was just a scraped knee. So 3-year-old Ashley Pacheco's parents did what parents do: They gave her a hug, cleaned the wound twice with rubbing alcohol and thought no more of it.
Two weeks later, the little girl writhed screaming in a hospital bed. Her breathing came in ragged gasps as she begged passing patients for a sip of water.
Her mother stayed day and night in the trauma unit. She kept Ashley on an empty stomach in case she might cut in front of hundreds of other patients for emergency surgery in one of the hospital's few functioning operating rooms.
Her father scoured Caracas for scarce antibiotics to fight the infection spreading through his daughter's body.
They had no idea how much worse it was going to get.
Chicago proposal to revamp police misconduct probes advances
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel's plan to create a new agency to better investigate police shootings and misconduct allegations is moving toward approval, even as critics say it's not strong enough to keep a close eye on a police force plagued by a reputation for brutality and experts say it doesn't match efforts of other cities facing similar challenges.
After months of community hearings about the need for an agency with enough money to conduct adequate investigations, the freedom to take those investigations wherever they lead and the need for input from residents, a City Council committee on Tuesday took up an ordinance recommending the creation of Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) .
The aldermen sitting on the committee voted 21-4 late Tuesday to recommend that the new agency be approved by the full City Council on Wednesday.
In a statement, Emanuel praised the committee's action, saying the creation of the new agency is critical to restoring trust between the Chicago Police Department and the city's residents.
"Our residents and our officers deserve certainty about the disciplinary process, and it is up to us to ensure the right tools are in place for thorough and timely investigations of complaints against officers," he said.
After riff, Bill Clinton reaffirms health-care law support
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Bill Clinton tried to avoid muddling his message again as he campaigned for his wife in battleground Ohio a day after he described President Barack Obama's health care law and the resulting insurance markets as "the craziest thing in the world."
This time, Bill Clinton only briefly mentioned health care in multiple appearances Tuesday in eastern Ohio, clearly stating his support for the law and arguing that more still must be done to expand access to insurance.
It was a far cry from the former president's Monday remarks that continued to reverberate, prompting responses from Hillary Clinton, the White House and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.
"You've got this crazy system where all the sudden 25 million more people have health care," Bill Clinton said in Flint, Michigan, "and then the people are out there busting it, sometimes 60 hours a week, wind up with their premiums doubled and their coverage cut in half. It's the craziest thing in the world."
In Ohio on Tuesday, the former president didn't mention his earlier riff but tacitly clarified himself. "I supported the Affordable Care Act," he said at a Steubenville rally, while adding that continued gaps in coverage "must be fixed."
