Oregon standoff juror questions impartiality of fellow juror

Federal prosecutors' case against the armed occupiers of an Oregon wildlife refuge hit a bump Tuesday when a juror raised questions about the impartiality of another person on the panel.
Jurors sent two handwritten notes to the judge that indicated they were having difficulty reaching a consensus after three days of deliberations.
In one note, a member of the panel said a fellow juror mentioned that he was "very biased." The writer asked the judge whether that juror, a former employee of the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, can be considered impartial.
The federal agency manages the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in southeastern Oregon that a group led by Ammon Bundy took over for 41 days this winter. During questioning last month ahead of the trial, the juror said he worked for the agency more than 20 years ago as a range tech and firefighter.
U.S. District Judge Anna Brown and representatives from the prosecution and defense met in chambers with the juror whose impartiality has been questioned.
Brown didn't find that the juror was biased and sent the panel home for the day. But she gave defense attorneys until Wednesday morning to find case law that supports additional questioning of the juror.
The jury is considering charges against Bundy, his brother Ryan and five others of conspiring to impede federal workers from doing their jobs at the refuge. They took over the bird sanctuary Jan. 2, objecting to federal land policy and demanding the U.S. government turn over control of public range to local officials.
In the second note sent by jurors, they asked the judge: "If we are able to agree on a verdict for three of the defendants, but are at a standoff for the others, does our decision for the three stand?" The note does not identify the three.
Ammon Bundy's attorney, Marcus Mumford, argued that the first note could be fatal to the government's case.
"If we do not get to the bottom of this situation ... I think we are inviting a mistrial down the road," he said.
