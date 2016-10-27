Australian theme park cancels opening 3 days after 4 deaths

3:41 Suspect in police shooting appears in court; pleads not guilty Pause

1:35 Dance workshop brings fun to a senior center

1:16 Sunday Interview: Patel offers advice on how to grow and transform a family business

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

0:37 Police: Warrior Cab driver wasn't the original cab called

2:02 Making his debut at Rio Paralympics, Staff Sgt. John Joss shoots for gold

1:32 Clinton and Justin Timberlake pose for photo booth photos while Trump camp accuses media of bias - Election Rewind

0:45 Eugene Thomas discusses the emotions felt after coming home from prison

0:46 Boxing coach shares experience working with Eugene Thomas