Pieces flew thousands of feet from Chicago plane on fire

A federal investigator says engine pieces from the American Airlines plane that caught fire at Chicago's O'Hare airport have been found thousands of feet away.
Lorenda Ward, a National Transportation Safety Board senior investigator, confirmed the fire Friday on a runway was caused by engine failure. What caused the engine to fail has not yet been determined.
She says the fire started in a pool of fuel under the right wing of the Boeing 767.
One piece of engine was found nearly 3,000 feet away at a UPS warehouse. Another was found about 1,500 feet away.
All 20 people slightly injured during the incident were out of the hospital by late Saturday.
Pilots aborted the takeoff and evacuated 161 passengers from the plane that was supposed to go to Miami.
Comments