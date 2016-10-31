New reports emerge of army attacks on Myanmar's Rohingya

1:46 Hotdoggers rack up miles and once-in-a-lifetime experiences traveling in iconic Wienermobile Pause

0:37 Police: Warrior Cab driver wasn't the original cab called

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

1:54 Know the signs of heat stress and exhaustion in pets

2:02 Making his debut at Rio Paralympics, Staff Sgt. John Joss shoots for gold

2:43 Peachtree Mall shooting witness describes the scene

1:39 Attorney for Peachtree Mall shooting suspect says client is working mother who maintains her innocence

1:29 Historic Infantry Basic Officer Leadership Course class graduates at Fort Benning

3:33 How to decorate Halloween cookies