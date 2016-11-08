The Latest: Trump calls Election Day 'our Independence Day'

The Latest on Election Day 2016 (all times EST):
12:54 a.m.
Donald Trump is channeling Hollywood as he kicks off the final rally of his unconventional presidential campaign.
"Today is our Independence Day," Trump declares at a rally in Grand, Rapids Michigan in the early hours Tuesday. He says, "Today the American working class is going to strike back."
Trump had been expected to hold his last rally in New Hampshire - but added one last event to his calendar as his team made an 11th-hour push into traditionally Democratic states.
Trump says he doesn't need superstars like Jay Z, Beyonce or Lady Gaga to draw crowds, like his rival Hillary Clinton. He says, "All we need is great ideas to make America great again."
12:10 a.m.
Hillary Clinton got off to a very early lead in the 2016 presidential election, winning over the voters of Dixville, New Hampshire, by a 4-2 margin over Donald Trump.
Polls in the tiny New Hampshire towns of Dixville, Hart's Location and Millsfield opened just after midnight Tuesday and closed as soon as everyone had voted. These die-hard voters are proud to have the first word on the big vote.
While Clinton won half the Dixville votes, Libertarian Gary Johnson took one and 2012 Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney got a write-in vote.
Under New Hampshire state law, communities with fewer than 100 voters can get permission to open their polls at midnight and close them as soon as all registered voters have cast their ballots.
