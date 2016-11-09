Honduran president to seek re-election despite dispute

0:13 Police need your help finding possible witness to recent homicide Pause

1:38 Donald Trump's old classmate was 'pleasantly surprised' to see election outcome

1:59 A 15-year-old Clinton supporter "scared" over Trump winning key states

1:49 Grandmother says she still can't believe her grandson is dead

1:48 Surprise parole makes man's day

2:51 "We knew that they were in a wreck but we did not know that Christian was dead."

3:46 Clinton: We owe Trump an open mind and the chance to lead

1:29 Ann Hardman on becoming the new Muscogee County superior court clerk

1:16 Sunday Interview: Patel offers advice on how to grow and transform a family business