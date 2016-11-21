Pope indefinitely extends special permission on abortion

1:50 SOA Watch activists vow to keep their hands on the plow Pause

3:22 Superintendent releases school district's progress report

1:54 Sheriff announces four arrests and seizure of drugs, firearms and cash

4:50 Auburn QB Jeremy Johnson shares unique perspective on challenging senior season

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

1:16 Sunday Interview: Patel offers advice on how to grow and transform a family business

2:02 Making his debut at Rio Paralympics, Staff Sgt. John Joss shoots for gold

1:03 Jordan's car goes through final testing in Quaker State's "Best in Class Challenge."

1:19 Pokemon Go player slams car into Baltimore police cruiser