The Latest: 5 migrants detained in Croatia near Dubrovnik

The Latest on the influx of migrants and asylum-seekers into Europe (all times local):
12:45 p.m.
Police in Croatia say they have caught five migrants who crossed illegally on foot from neighboring Montenegro in the area near the tourist resort of Dubrovnik on the Adriatic coast.
Police said Tuesday they spotted the group of five Iranian men walking along a regional road in the area of Konavle on Monday. They say only two of the men had documents.
The group was issued a two-year Croatia travel ban and will be sent to Montenegro.
The detention marks a rare case of migrants trying to enter European Union member Croatia from Montenegro, apparently seeking new routes after countries along the so-called Balkan corridor beefed up controls.
Around 7,000 migrants have been trapped in Serbia since neighboring EU members Croatia and Hungary closed borders for migrant entry.
---
12:10 p.m.
The U.N. migration agency says a new survey shows that most migrants who cross the Mediterranean from Libya, and increasingly die trying, actually don't want to reach Europe.
International Organization for Migration spokesman Joel Millman says human smugglers have forced out many migrants — at times at gunpoint — after extracting ransoms from their families.
An IOM survey of migrants in Libya released Tuesday found 56 percent had intended it to be their final destination. Fewer than 30 percent combined said they wanted to reach the other top destinations: Italy, France and Germany.
Mostly young men from Niger, Egypt and Sudan, nearly 90 percent of respondents said they went to Libya for economic reasons.
IOM says an annual record of 4,164 people have died on the central Mediterranean this year.
