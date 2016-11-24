OSCE reports spike in Ukraine cease-fire violations

2:42 A Columbus family recounts the difficult birth of their premature baby Pause

4:50 Auburn QB Jeremy Johnson shares unique perspective on challenging senior season

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

1:16 Sunday Interview: Patel offers advice on how to grow and transform a family business

1:06 Georgia residents wait to return home to survey Hurricane Matthew damage

2:12 New restaurant coming to Historic District

1:54 Sheriff announces four arrests and seizure of drugs, firearms and cash

1:59 A 15-year-old Clinton supporter "scared" over Trump winning key states

1:19 Pokemon Go player slams car into Baltimore police cruiser