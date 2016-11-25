4 people found dead in Fairbanks, Alaska, hotel room

1:37 Shoppers share how they save big in Columbus Black Friday Sales Pause

1:49 Coming Sunday: Faith,family and hard work key to success for company's president

1:54 Sheriff announces four arrests and seizure of drugs, firearms and cash

4:50 Auburn QB Jeremy Johnson shares unique perspective on challenging senior season

2:57 Sideline Superstars: H2O Crew quenches thirst of Pacelli's football team

1:16 Sunday Interview: Patel offers advice on how to grow and transform a family business

2:02 Making his debut at Rio Paralympics, Staff Sgt. John Joss shoots for gold

3:58 Pantsuit-clad flashmob pays homage to Hillary Clinton

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.