Secrecy shrouded details of Fidel Castro's health

1:37 Shoppers share how they save big in Columbus Black Friday Sales Pause

4:50 Auburn QB Jeremy Johnson shares unique perspective on challenging senior season

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

1:54 Sheriff announces four arrests and seizure of drugs, firearms and cash

4:41 These conjoined twins have beaten the odds before and they'll survive separation, mom says

1:19 Pokemon Go player slams car into Baltimore police cruiser

1:03 How to keep your Facebook Newsfeed full of news

1:43 Roaming bear tranquilized after two nearby schools put on lockdown

2:41 Lost dog dodges cars, stalling Phoenix highway traffic