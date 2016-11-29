Gunbattle rages after Kashmir rebels storm Indian army base

0:52 Huge fight greets early holiday shoppers at Modesto's Vintage Faire Mall Pause

2:02 Making his debut at Rio Paralympics, Staff Sgt. John Joss shoots for gold

2:06 Meet the chef and owner of Trevioli Artisan Pasta Company

0:50 Whitewater Avenue now open in Phenix City

1:37 Shoppers share how they save big in Columbus Black Friday Sales

0:37 Police: Warrior Cab driver wasn't the original cab called

1:54 Kerryon Johnson: Offense has to 'hold up its end of the bargain more’

1:12 'I feel like they're a disease,' woman says of bedbugs

1:19 Pokemon Go player slams car into Baltimore police cruiser