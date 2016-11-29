Nation & World

November 29, 2016 8:47 PM

SKorea opposition parties discuss when to impeach president

The Associated Press
SEOUL, South Korea

South Korea's three main opposition parties are meeting to determine when to try to impeach President Park Geun-hye.

Wednesday's meeting came a day after Park offered to resign if parliament arranges a safe transfer of power, amid a huge political scandal involving her and a shadowy confidante.

Opposition leaders said at the start of the meeting they'll push for Park's impeachment because her overture is a stalling tactic.

The opposition parties have previously said they would try to impeach Park either on Friday or on Dec. 9.

Related content

Nation & World

Comments

Videos

Raw video: Shooting at Modesto Costco

View more video

Nation & World Videos