SKorea opposition parties discuss when to impeach president

South Korean President Park Geun-hye announced on Tuesday she will resign if parliament comes up with a plan for the safe transfer of power.
FILE - In this March 3, 2016 file, South Korean President Pak Geun-hye, left, looks at Justice Minister Kim Hyun-woong signing the agreement with Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry at the presidential house in Seoul. South Korea's embattled president has accepted the resignation of her justice minister, the latest in a series of personnel reshuffles she's made amid a political scandal that's threatening her leadership.
South Korean Justice Minister Kim Hyun-woong, right, is questioned by reporters at the Ministry of Justice in Gwacheon, South Korea, Monday, Nov. 28, 2016. South Korea's embattled president accepted the resignation of her justice minister on Monday, the latest in a series of personnel reshuffles she's made amid a political scandal that's threatening her leadership. (Choi Jae-gu/Yonhap via AP) KOREA OUT
People watch a live broadcast of South Korean President Park Geun-hye addressing the nation at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016. The embattled president says she’ll resign if parliament comes up with a plan for the safe transfer of power. President Park Geun-hye’s stunning announcement Tuesday comes after massive protests that have called for her ouster amid a mounting scandal.
A worker prepares to deliver newspapers reporting on South Korean President Park Geun-hye's public announcement at a distrobution station in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016. South Korean President Park Geun-hye said Tuesday that she'll resign — if parliament arranges the technical details — in her latest attempt to fend off impeachment efforts and massive street protests amid prosecution claims that a corrupt confidante wielded government power from the shadows.
