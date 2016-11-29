Ohio State attacker stewed over treatment of fellow Muslims

Students gather near the scene of an attack on the campus at Ohio State University on Monday, Nov. 28, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio.
The Columbus Dispatch via AP
Adam Cairns
This August 2016 image provided by TheLantern.com shows Abdul Razak Ali Artan in Columbus, Ohio. Authorities identified Abdul Razak Ali Artan as the Somali-born Ohio State University student who plowed his car into a group of pedestrians on campus and then got out and began stabbing people with a knife Monday, Nov. 28, 2016, before he was shot to death by an officer.
TheLantern.com via AP
Kevin Stankiewicz
Roula Allouch, board chair of the Council On American-Islamic Relations, left, speaks during a news conference regarding an earlier attack at the Ohio State University campus, Monday, Nov. 28, 2016, in Dublin, Ohio. A Somali-born Ohio State University student plowed his car into a group of pedestrians on campus and then got out and began stabbing people with a knife Monday before he was shot to death by an officer.
John Minchillo
AP Photo
John Minchillo
AP Photo
Ohio Gov. John Kasich, second from left, listens as Ohio State University President Michael Drake speaks during a news conference Monday, Nov. 28, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio. A Somali-born Ohio State University student plowed his car into a group of pedestrians on campus and then got out and began stabbing people with a knife Monday before he was shot to death by an officer.
Juile Smyth
AP Photo
Louann Carnahan, a neighbor of a suspect police are investigating into an earlier attack at Ohio State University campus, speaks during an interview, Monday, Nov. 28, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio.
John Minchillo
AP Photo
A car inside a police line sits on the sidewalk as authorities respond to an attack on campus at Ohio State University, Monday, Nov. 28, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio. Several were injured after a man plowed his car into a group of pedestrians at the university and began stabbing people with a butcher knife Monday before he was shot to death by a police officer.
John Minchillo
AP Photo
Police stand guard outside a residence of interest during their investigation into an earlier attack at the Ohio State University campus, Monday, Nov. 28, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio.
John Minchillo
AP Photo
Police stand guard outside a residence of interest as a neighbor exits his home during their investigation into an earlier attack at the Ohio State University campus, Monday, Nov. 28, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio.
John Minchillo
AP Photo
Police stand guard outside a residence of interest during their investigation into an earlier attack at the Ohio State University campus, Monday, Nov. 28, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio.
John Minchillo
AP Photo
Police stand guard outside a residence of interest during their investigation into an earlier attack at The Ohio State University campus, Monday, Nov. 28, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio.
John Minchillo
AP Photo
Police cover the body of a suspect outside Watts Hall on the campus of Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio, following an attack on campus that left several people injured on Monday, Nov. 28, 2016. The man, identified as Abdul Razak Ali Artan, plowed his car into a group of pedestrians and began stabbing people with a butcher knife Monday before he was shot to death by a police officer.
The Columbus Dispatch via AP
Adam Cairns
Crime scene investigators collect evidence from the pavement as police respond to an attack on campus at Ohio State University, Monday, Nov. 28, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio.
John Minchillo
AP Photo
John Minchillo
AP Photo
Ohio State University president Michael Drake, second from left, and Dr. Andrew Thomas, chief medical officer at the Wexner Medical Center, walk toward a press briefing following an attack on campus on Monday, Nov. 28, 2016 outside the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio. Nine people were hospitalized after a man ran into pedestrians with his car then exited his vehicle and began cutting victims with a butcher knife.
The Columbus Dispatch)
Joshua A. Bickel
Ohio State University president Michael Drake, third from right, speaks to journalists following an attack on campus on Monday, Nov. 28, 2016 outside the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio. Also pictured are Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther, fourth from right, and Dr. Andrew Thomas, chief medical officer at The Wexner Medical Center, center.
The Columbus Dispatch via AP
Joshua A. Bickel
Columbus police chief Kim Jacobs, center, speaks at a press conference outside the Wexner Medical Center following an attack on the campus of Ohio State University on Monday, Nov. 28, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio. Nine people were hospitalized after a man ran into pedestrians with his car then exited his vehicle and began cutting victims with a butcher knife.
The Columbus Dispatch via AP
Joshua A. Bickel
Ohio State students duck under police tape after a shelter-in-place notification was lifted following an attack Monday, Nov. 28, 2016, at Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio.
The Columbus Dispatch via AP
Joshua A. Bickel
Student Nicholas Flores reacts as police respond to an attack on campus at Ohio State University on Monday, Nov. 28, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio. Multiple people were injured in the attack and a suspect was shot, school and hospital officials said.
The Columbus Dispatch via AP
Adam Cairns
Students walk on campus at Ohio State University as police respond to an attack on Monday, Nov. 28, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio.
The Columbus Dispatch via AP
Adam Cairns
Student Nicholas Flores reacts to an attack on the campus of Ohio State University on Monday, Nov. 28, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio.
The Columbus Dispatch via AP
Adam Cairns
Angshuman Kapil, a graduate student at Ohio State University, speaks to members of the media as police investigate an attack on campus, Monday, Nov. 28, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio. Kapil was outside the building when a car barreled onto the sidewalk. “It just hit everybody who was in front,” he said. “After that everybody was shouting run, run, run.”
John Minchillo
AP Photo
FILE - This August 2016 file photo provided by TheLantern.com shows Abdul Razak Ali Artan in Columbus, Ohio. Authorities identified Artan as the Somali-born Ohio State University student who plowed his car into a group of pedestrians on campus and then got out and began stabbing people with a knife Monday, Nov. 28, 2016, before he was shot to death by an officer. The attack employed methods Islamic State extremists have suggested in a slick new online magazine. It isn't clear whether Artan ever saw or heard about the magazine's instructions, but in a Facebook post made before the attack, he said that if the U.S. wanted Muslims to stop carrying out "lone wolf attacks," it should make peace with the Islamic State group. The posts were recounted by a law enforcement official who was briefed on the investigation but wasn't authorized to discuss it publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.
TheLantern.com via AP, File
Kevin Stankiewicz
Ohio State University Professor William Clark wipes a tear from his eye during a news conference, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016, as he speaks of the police officer Alan Horujko who intervened during an attack at on campus the previous day in Columbus, Ohio. Investigators are looking into whether a car-and-knife attack at Ohio State University that injured several people was an act of terror by a student who had once criticized the media for its portrayal of Muslims.
John Minchillo
AP Photo
FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2016 file photo, crime scene investigators collect evidence from the pavement as police respond to an attack on campus at Ohio State University, in Columbus, Ohio. In chillingly detailed articles in a slick online magazine, Islamic State extremists exhorted English-language readers this fall to carry out attacks with knives and vehicles. Using those very methods, Somali-born student Abdul Razak Ali Artan injured multiple people in the attack at Ohio State University, authorities say. It isn't clear whether Artan ever saw or heard about the magazine's instructions, but in a Facebook post made before the attack, he said that if the U.S. wanted Muslims to stop carrying out "lone wolf attacks," it should make peace with the Islamic State group. The posts were recounted by a law enforcement official who was briefed on the investigation but wasn't authorized to discuss it publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.
John Minchillo, File
AP Photo
Students Tanner Hale, center, and Kayla Croyle attend a vigil following an attack at The Ohio State University campus the previous day, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio. Investigators are looking into whether a car-and-knife attack at Ohio State University that injured several people was an act of terror by a student who had once criticized the media for its portrayal of Muslims.
John Minchillo
AP Photo
Students attend a vigil Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016, following an attack at The Ohio State University campus the previous day, in Columbus, Ohio. Investigators are looking into whether a car-and-knife attack at Ohio State University that injured several people was an act of terror by a student who had once criticized the media for its portrayal of Muslims.
John Minchillo
AP Photo
Post-doctorate student Karly Grice holds a flower while she attends a vigil Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016, following an attack at The Ohio State University campus the previous day, in Columbus, Ohio. Investigators are looking into whether a car-and-knife attack at Ohio State University that injured several people was an act of terror by a student who had once criticized the media for its portrayal of Muslims.
John Minchillo
AP Photo
Students attend a vigil Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016, following an attack at The Ohio State University campus the previous day, in Columbus, Ohio. Investigators are looking into whether a car-and-knife attack at Ohio State University that injured several people was an act of terror by a student who had once criticized the media for its portrayal of Muslims.
John Minchillo
AP Photo
Brutus the Buckeye, the Ohio State University mascot, attends a vigil Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016, following an attack on campus the previous day, in Columbus, Ohio. Investigators are looking into whether a car-and-knife attack at Ohio State University that injured several people was an act of terror by a student who had once criticized the media for its portrayal of Muslims.
John Minchillo
AP Photo
The Ohio State University President Michael Drake speaks during a vigil Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016, following an attack on campus the previous day, in Columbus, Ohio. Investigators are looking into whether a car-and-knife attack at Ohio State University that injured several people was an act of terror by a student who had once criticized the media for its portrayal of Muslims.
John Minchillo
AP Photo
