Cambodian court jails former envoy to South Korea for graft

A court has sentenced a former Cambodian ambassador to South Korea to five years in prison on charges of corruption and abuse of power.
The Phnom Penh Municipal court found Suth Dina guilty Thursday of embezzling at least $117,000 by selling visas, receiving kickback money from Cambodian workers in South Korea, and failing to pay rent on the Cambodian Embassy in Seoul during his two-year tenure.
Cambodia has long had a reputation as one of Asia's most corrupt countries, with Transparency International ranking it number 150 out of 168 on its corruption perception index. Widespread graft has become a political liability for Prime Minister Hun Sen, whose Cambodian People's Party fended off a strong challenge in the 2013 general election.
Suth Dina told reporters he plans to appeal the verdict.
