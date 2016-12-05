AP Explains: What's behind persecution of Myanmar's Rohingya

0:44 Family of Peggy Gamble thanks community, police for support Pause

2:06 Chiefs safety told his mom he'd 'be back' after giving her touchdown ball. He was right

0:49 How many "Merry Christmas" greetings can you find in this video?

2:06 Meet the chef and owner of Trevioli Artisan Pasta Company

10:35 Attorney: DUI suspect charged in death of Northside teen offers condolences

1:46 Toys 4 Tots Parade

0:47 Be there the moment Jordan Vocational High School learned they won Quaker State's Best in Class Challenge

1:54 Kerryon Johnson: Offense has to 'hold up its end of the bargain more’

0:48 Recorder's Court:Detective gives details of arresting Angelo Short