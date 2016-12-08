Mexican general says army wants out of law enforcement

Mexico's top military officer says the army wants out of the law-enforcement role it has been given in the decade-old offensive against drug cartels.
Defense Secretary Salvador Cienfuegos says the army's presence was supposed to be temporary while new police forces were built, but that hasn't happened. Many local police in Mexico are corrupt, poorly trained or unreliable.
In comments Thursday at a year-end meeting, Gen. Cienfuegos said the army needs clearer rules to govern its work in supporting civilian law enforcement.
In his words, "If you want us to go back to our bases, fine, I'll be the first to raise both my hands."
He added: "We didn't ask to be here. We don't like it here. None of us here today went go to school to chase criminals."
