US is sending 200 more troops to Syria to battle IS

1:49 Columbus Fire & EMS celebrates newly promoted personnel Pause

1:27 Tompkins defeats Darr for Muscogee County sheriff

0:36 Man pleads guilty to murder of Columbus woman

2:06 Meet the chef and owner of Trevioli Artisan Pasta Company

0:47 Raw video: Shooting at Modesto Costco

1:19 Pokemon Go player slams car into Baltimore police cruiser

1:03 How to keep your Facebook Newsfeed full of news

1:43 Roaming bear tranquilized after two nearby schools put on lockdown

2:41 Lost dog dodges cars, stalling Phoenix highway traffic