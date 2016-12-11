Day of mourning declared in Turkey after twin blasts kill 29

2:11 Making a choice to change lives Pause

0:36 Man pleads guilty to murder of Columbus woman

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

2:06 Meet the chef and owner of Trevioli Artisan Pasta Company

1:54 Kerryon Johnson: Offense has to 'hold up its end of the bargain more’

3:00 Seniors bring Ford Model As back on the road

2:06 Chiefs safety told his mom he'd 'be back' after giving her touchdown ball. He was right

1:29 Police respond to shooting on 17th Avenue

2:12 School children introduced to live theater through arts in education program