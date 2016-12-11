Candlelight vigil held for John Glenn in hometown church

FILE - In this May 14, 2015 file photo, former astronaut and senator John Glenn answers questions during an interview at the Ohio Statehouse. Glenn died Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016, at the age of 95.
FILE - In this Friday, Aug. 29, 2008 file photo, astronauts Neil Armstrong, left, the first man to walk on the moon, John Glenn Jr., center, the first American to orbit earth, and James Lovell, right, commander of Apollo 13, stand at a gathering of 19 of the astronauts who call Ohio home in Cleveland. The gathering of Ohio astronauts was part of NASA's 50th Anniversary celebration. Glenn died Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016, at the age of 95.
This undated photo made available by NASA shows astronaut John Glenn in his Mercury flight suit. Glenn, the first American to orbit Earth who later spent 24 years representing Ohio in the Senate, died Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016, at the age of 95.
FILE - In this Tuesday, May 29, 2012, file photo, President Barack Obama awards the Medal of Freedom to former astronaut John Glenn during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington. Glenn, the first American to orbit Earth who later spent 24 years representing Ohio in the Senate, died Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016, at the age of 95.
A Sept. 1966 edition of LIFE Magazine bearing the likeness of John Glenn rests in a showcase at the John & Annie Glenn Museum, Friday, Dec. 9, 2016, in New Concord, Ohio. Glenn was the first American to orbit Earth, piloting Friendship 7 around the planet three times in 1962. Glenn, as a U.S. senator at age 77, also became the oldest person in space by orbiting Earth with six astronauts aboard shuttle Discovery in 1998.
Guests raise their candles as they sing during a candlelight vigil to celebrate the life and legacy of John Glenn at Westminster Presbyterian Church, where Glenn was a lifelong member, in New Concord, Ohio, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016. Glenn became a national hero in 1962 when he became the first American to orbit the Earth. He then spent 24 years as a Democrat from Ohio in the U.S. Senate.
New Concord mayor Brett Essex reflects on the life of John Glenn during a memorial service commemorating Glenn's life at Westminster Presbyterian Church in New Concord, Ohio, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016. Glenn became a national hero in 1962 when he became the first American to orbit the Earth. He then spent 24 years as a Democrat from Ohio in the U.S. Senate.
Katelyn Bennett, center, lights a candle for her sister, Julie, 13, an eighth-grader at John Glenn Middle School, during a candlelight vigil to celebrate the life and legacy of John Glenn at Westminster Presbyterian Church in New Concord, Ohio, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016. Glenn became a national hero in 1962 when he became the first American to orbit the Earth. He then spent 24 years as a Democrat from Ohio in the U.S. Senate.
Portraits of John Glenn sit on a table as members of the Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia at Muskingum University sing during a candlelight vigil to celebrate the life and legacy of Glenn at Westminster Presbyterian Church, where Glenn was a lifelong member, in New Concord, Ohio, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016. Glenn became a national hero in 1962 when he became the first American to orbit the Earth. He then spent 24 years as a Democrat from Ohio in the U.S. Senate.
Guests enter Westminster Presbyterian Church a candlelight vigil to celebrate the life and legacy of John Glenn at Westminster Presbyterian Church, where Glenn was a lifelong member, in New Concord, Ohio, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016. Glenn became a national hero in 1962 when he became the first American to orbit the Earth. He then spent 24 years as a Democrat from Ohio in the U.S. Senate.
