December 12, 2016 5:34 AM

Srebrenica massacre trial adjourned in Serbia

The Associated Press
BELGRADE, Serbia

The trial of eight former Bosnian Serb police officers charged with taking part in the 1995 Srebrenica massacre has been adjourned in a Serbian court after defense lawyers demanded the replacement of a three-judge panel.

The long-awaited trial at the War Crimes court is seen as a test of Serbia's pledge to deal with its wartime past and an important step in Balkan reconciliation efforts more than two decades after the Bosnian war ended.

A ruling on the defense demand is expected by Tuesday.

Around 8,000 Muslim men and boys were killed by Bosnian Serb troops in Srebrenica — Europe's worst atrocity since World War II.

Serbia has promised to punish war criminals to advance toward EU membership. Its nationalist government has faced criticism for stalling on that pledge.

